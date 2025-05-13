Live your dream life on console: Palia to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on May 13

Life can be relentless and overwhelming, which is why it's lovely to have the option to disappear and thrive in a cosy fantastical and magical world. Developer Singularity 6, known for the life sim adventure Palia, is soon set to make this amazing title available to even more fans as the doors to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are about to open.

Following Palia originally debuting on PC and Nintendo Switch as an open beta in 2023, the game has since grown and amassed a mega player base that spans over six million adventurers. The free-to-play multiplayer title has become a leading choice for many gamers, and soon PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners will be able to join these ranks to live their own fantasy dream lives.

From May 13th, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions of Palia will become available, and they will be bolstered with full cross-platform support with the PC and Switch versions too. This new platform launch will enable PlayStation and Xbox users to experience the entirety of the base game and the 24 content updates that have come to it since 2023. Debuting in the form of monthly updates over the last two years, these have introduced more than 800 housing decor items, trading and building mechanics, seasonal events and minigames, plenty of additional stylistic options to play around with, and even a growing immersive storyline. This latter point is particularly interesting to keep in mind, as the game will also be expanding on all platforms on May 13th too.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launches will be accompanied by the arrival of the new Elderwood expansion, which will also be debuting on PC and Switch on the same day. This new chapter of the story will take players into a magical forested Adventure Zone that hides surprises around every corner and enables players to explore, gather, and thrive not just on a horizontal plane but vertically too. The idea of Elderwood will be to team up with familiar characters like Nai'o and Subira to hunt down new collectibles and fight additional hostile creatures, all while unearthing ancient Artifacts that can be slotted into your build to use a new equipment type called Relics, which lead to new and unique buffs.

This is on top of being able to explore the wider world of Palia, venturing deep into the peaceful Kilima Valley or across the stunning Bahari Bay. You can experience the spooky wonders of Elderwood, or continue to gather insects and forage for ingredients elsewhere, even tending and customising your own home plot, either alone or cooperatively with friends so you can make memories as a group or even meet new people along the way.

On the topic of multiplayer, Singularity 6 is bringing back Palia's Refer A Friend programme just in time for Elderwood's launch and the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S debut. Existing and veteran players can recommend and invite their friends to Palia to earn rare items, like the Elderwood Fun Guy Plush that can come in one of five different sizes. The original Refer A Friend items will also be on offer once again for those who missed out on it previously.

Needless to say, there's no better time to hop into and to enjoy Palia. May 13th is set to be a massive day for the lovely life sim adventure, and the best part is that it's a day where fans on all major platforms can come together to experience the game as a group. So, be sure to check out Palia when it makes its arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and also delve into the magical Elderwood expansion too, all as of May 13, 2025.