Live Service Roundup: Late April 2021

Another two weeks have passed, which means it's actually time for another edition of the live service roundup. Coming up, we have a whole bunch of exciting developments that are either available now or coming soon to your favourite titles. From the strategy game Teamfight Tactics to the action packed developments coming to both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, there's a lot to look forward to over the next fortnight.

Coming on April 28, Riot Games will be introducing the latest major patch to its card-based strategy game Teamfight Tactics. Known as Reckoning, this expansion will see the introduction of another battle pass, exciting new Shadow items, and even a theme and storyline that will progress over the duration of the set. With a whole list of new classes also coming to your favourite Champions and the interesting Labs game mode that will see the introduction of some wild, limited game modes, Reckoning should make for a great time to get back into the world of Teamfight Tactics.

The Guardian Games are back again, giving Destiny 2 players the opportunity to compete against one another for the title of the best Guardian class. The event, which began on Tuesday, April 20, will run until May 11 and will be bringing a whole range of new gear to earn. From legendary class items, new shaders, an exotic Sparrow, and even the return of the exotic machine gun Hier Apparent (that now has a Catalyst to acquire as well), this year's Guardian Games is looking to contend for the best annual event in the 2021 Destiny 2 calendar.

Quick Note: Usually, we like to include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone as a dual-entry, but with season three launching today, there's too much to mention, so we're going to split them up for the time being.

Season Three for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be landing shortly, later today, April 22, to be exact, and intends to bring a whole plethora of new content to enjoy. With four new maps available on day one, including the Black Ops classic Standoff; six new weapons coming over the course of the season, with the Ballistic Knife being one; two new game modes coming to multiplayer, the highlight being Sticks and Stones; a new Strafe Run scorestreak; a whole range of new Operators; and even more Prestige levels to work on, it's fair to say you won't be short on content this season.

And, for the Zombies fans out there, you can look forward to an entirely new region for the Outbreak mode; the cargo truck and FAV vehicles becoming available; a new field upgrade known as Toxic Growth; and even some more intel to unearth.

For the Warzone chaps, all of the new weapons and Operators will also be available for you to unlock and use, but to build on that, you can also look forward to a map update that if the rumours are true, will see Verdansk heading back to the Cold War era. To cap it all off, a new limited-time event called "Hunt For Adler" is arriving giving players an opportunity to complete a bunch of challenges to earn a unique skin for the Adler Operative.

There's a lot coming, and as the roadmap has suggested, we can also look forward to Season Three Reloaded later down the line, so keep an eye out for that.

Bethesda is launching the next big update in the wastelands of Appalachia on April 27, with season four of Fallout 76 set to bring Armor Ace and the Power Patrol back. Known as Armor Ace in Cold Steel, this update will see the iconic defender of liberty head north to face off against Commissioner Chaos and the Yukon Five. Alongside an action packed theme, season four will also be bringing a whole range of C.A.M.P. objects including mannequins and bee hives, skins for Power Armor and weapons, another 100 levels to rank up and claim rewards over, and even various new Tadpole Badges for you to fill your Scout Sash up with. With plenty more content coming in May and beyond, now makes for a great time to try out this multiplayer action RPG.

Wargaming will be bringing a pretty hefty update to World of Tanks for consoles on April 27, an update that will see modern armour added to the game for the first time. Yep, that's right, the multiplayer title will be exploring multiple time periods as it looks to add a new Tech Tree and separate queues as we head into the Cold War era of combat. With new, larger maps and plenty of long-requested community features, such as artillery-free Cold War era matches (hooray!), this update is looking to shake up how we experience and play World of Tanks.

At the end of this month, Pokémon Go is celebrating the release of New Pokémon Snap with an in-game event that shines a spotlight on the Lental Region. Between April 29 and May 2, Pokémon from the region will be appearing more frequently in the wild and in raids, and camera-themed avatar items will be available in the shop. Also during this event, Shiny Smeargle will be making its Pokémon Go debut.

Respawn has recently given us a pretty hefty update regarding all things Apex Legends, and not only do we know that the new season will launch on May 4, but it will bring a new Legend called Valkyrie. As well as this, a version of the Olympus map that has been infested with roots and natural growth is planned, a new weapon known as the Bocek Bow is coming, and even plenty of other Titanfall related content seems to be on the cards. With all of this coming, both Titanfall and Apex fans alike will find something that tickles their fancy, as Respawn looks to go above and beyond.

In other Apex Legends news, a mobile version of the game has also been unveiled. This version of the game will be standalone and have no cross-play with other versions of Apex. It will however, come with a specially designed control scheme for touchscreen devices, alongside having unique content to unlock that is separate to the PC and console versions. As for a release date, that does remain unknown, but the game will be receiving a small beta test in India and the Philippines around late April.

As there are plenty of live service games out there, many of which will see more updates and content launches as the weeks roll along, be sure to check back in two weeks when we once again give you the rundown on the biggest happenings in the live service world.