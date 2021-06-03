Live Service Roundup - Early June

You're watching Advertisements

Summer is now in full swing, which means we, like a lot of you are probably raring for E3 2021 to kick-off. But, until the iconic event begins, we have a few more updates coming to your favourite live service title that have either very recently launched or will do so in the next few days. And it starts with Watch Dogs: Legion.

Watch Dogs: Legion Online has sort of fallen to the wayside ever since it originally launched earlier this year, but Ubisoft is looking to make sure we check out the multiplayer mode once again with an all new mode that brings hordes of the undead to the streets of London.

Known as Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead, this cooperative mode asks up to four players to take to London as a random survivor to scout the map for supplies and gear necessary to be able to extract and safely leave the city. The mode is a roguelite in its design, meaning should you die, you lose all the rewards you would've earnt with that survivor, but any loot and supplies you manage to extract gets turned into Z-creds to be able to better outfit your next survivor with more capable gear to be able to more easily amass more Z-creds in your next run.

Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead is currently available to play today for all PC players, in a standalone mode to the base game. It is currently in its alpha still, meaning there may be a few bugs or issues you hit along the way, and likewise because of this, console players will have to wait a little longer until they can get their mitts on the new mode.

For anyone who is a fan of the base Watch Dogs: Legion Online experience, update 4.5 also launched alongside Legion of the Dead, and brought a new Tactical Op co-op mission to face, as well as various other quality of life improvements. You can take a look at the full patch notes over here.

Riot Games has kicked off the celebration of the one year anniversary of its tactical shooter Valorant, and to mark the occasion, the developer has announced that it will be hosting a month-long event for Valorant players to get their hands on a variety or rewards, thanks to community initiatives.

Throughout the month of June, Riot will be offering the Valorant community in-game rewards and commemorative digital swag, including a player card and a free event pass. And this isn't even all that the developer announced as part of the anniversary, as it also confirmed that it is expanding the Valorant universe with Valorant Mobile - although no release window has been given for this game at the moment.

We are fast approaching the end date for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, which means Season 7 is right around the corner. The new season, which is looking to start on June 8 is allegedly bringing aliens to the massively popular battle royale.

Epic is keeping the details around this new season quite close to the chest, but the various leaks that we are seeing pop up here and there, including one in the Fortnite home screen menu keeps alluding to UFOs making an appearance soon.

We don't know exactly how these sci-fi saucers will be implemented in-game, but various leaked effects and reports seem to all suggest that players can be abducted throughout the game. No word on probing yet, thankfully.

Either way, with Season 8 planned to kick off as soon as Tuesday, know donut Epic will have something exciting in-store to make sure the new season starts off with a bang, so keep an eye on the skies.

The PUBG Corp. has recently launched update 12.1 for the PC version of the game, bringing what is regarded as the largest Miramar update since launch. The update is bringing a less cluttered version of the sandy map, and is also seeing improvements to the visuals, including upgrades to the lighting, texture fidelity, and foliage.

On top of this update to Miramar, a new weapon, the Lynx AMR is joining the loot pool. This tool is the first anti-material and first .50 Calibre gun in the game and is ideal for chewing through armoured military equipment.

A new vehicle is also making an appearance in the Quad, a two-man off-road vehicle designed for the harshest terrain. This four-wheeled monster has been modelled after a racing style ATV, and is ideal for exploring the battlegrounds at speed.

There has also been a whole range of balance changes and quality of life improvements, including one that allows players to play football in the pre-match lobby. Since there is a lot going on in this pretty hefty update, you can check out the full patch notes over here, but note, this is only on the PC version of the game right now.

Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft is looking to launch the next season of Rainbow Six: Siege in a few days, bringing a new operator, a map rework, and a whole bunch of quality of life changes to the tactical shooter. Known as Operation North Star, Season 2 of Year 6 will be landing as soon as June 14, and as for what you can expect to see arrive in the live game when that time comes, that is headlined by Thunderbird, the new defender.

Thunderbird is Siege's first native American operator, and heralds from the Nakoda territories in Canada. She is pretty unique in the fact that she is one of very few healers in the game, and is a three-speed/one-armour character. Thunderbird can heal allies and enemies by using deployable Kóna Stations, which act similarly to a trophy system except instead of intercepting projectiles, they fire healing pellets at anyone who wanders into its radius. The Kóna Station can even revive downed allies and enemies, making it a great tool for late-round engagements.

Also of note coming in Operation North Star is a rework of the casual map Favela. The map has been significantly tweaked so that it is easier to crack and navigate, with the focus being on making it more balanced and competitive, without losing its element of fun.

On top of this, Ubisoft has also lined-up a range of new quality of life changes, including one that doesn't allow players to peek through singular bullet holes, and another that introduces the new mechanic shatter glass, which is a way to disable annoying Mira windows, bulletproof cameras, and other bullet resistant tools as an attacker.

You can read more about what is coming in Operation North Star over here, and can take a look at the full patch notes over here.

That's it for this Live Service Roundup, be sure to come back in a fortnight, when we take a look at some more exciting developments in the live service world.