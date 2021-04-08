Live Service Roundup: Early April 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The world of live service games doesn't stop for anyone, so despite the fact that it has only been two weeks since the last roundup, some of the biggest and most beloved games of today are already looking to add something new to keep players enticed. From Rocket League to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, we've got a whole range of great events and news to look forward to, and we're starting with the popular Blizzard-developed shooter, Overwatch.

The Overwatch Archives are back once again, and are currently playable in the live game today as a free seasonal event. If you haven't experienced the Archives beforehand, this annual event adds a whole host of new skins and other cosmetics to be earnt through loot boxes in-game, and also sees the return of the cooperative PvE missions, Uprising. If you're a fan of Overwatch lore, don't miss out on this one as there's plenty that gets dished out each year.

After being unveiled recently in the Season Two Reloaded roadmap, the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle will be coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone to offer players the highest damage per shot firearm in the class. It will be available to earn through an in-game challenge or can be bought through the store.

Black Ops Cold War multiplayer fans will also be glad to know that Gunfight Tournaments are back, to pit sixteen teams of two against one another in a single-elimination format. With an emblem, calling card, charm, and even a blueprint on the line, you won't want to miss this one.

Oh, and by the way. A recent patch went live that finally nerfed the FFAR in Warzone, so you can sleep soundly knowing that nightmare is hopefully well behind us.

With the second season of Llama-Rama wrapping up on April 9, Epic Games is keeping the Fortnite train rolling with the addition of a new legendary item called the Recycler. This two-handed heavy sucks up junk and objects from the island and creates a junk bomb that you can fire back at foes for some serious damage. The Recycler is currently available to find in-game, so be sure to dive in to check it out.

Season 3 of Pysonix's sports title Rocket League went live yesterday, and it introduced the brand new Rocket Pass for players to earn 70 unique cosmetics for their account. This new season is also looking to expand the game's range of auto racers, as for the first time ever, Pysonix is bringing Formula 1 and NASCAR to Rocket League. Both of these styles of vehicles will be arriving in the month of May in their own unique bundles, and to even the playing field, a new in-house developed car known as the Tyranno will be available to earn as part of the Rocket Pass.

Another week, another batch of Red Dead Online bonuses. This week is framed around the great outdoors, and offers players a care package featuring three Potent Herbivore Bait, three Potent Predator Bait, and three Special Lake Lures.

On the topic of fishing, for this week, there's a 2x bonus on all free roam fishing activities, so make sure to head down to the rivers and lakes of the American frontier to 'net' some extra rewards.

Finally, continuing the hunting and outdoors theme, the discounts will see 30% off the Elephant Rifle, as well as 30% off all items in Gus' Store, all Harriett's Tonics, and Novice and Promising Naturalist items. There's also a 40% discount on the fishing rod, all fishing lures, and all hats, so there's really no better time to hit the lakes for some quality and relaxing angling.

As we get ever closer to the end of another season of Destiny 2, Bungie is keeping the playerbase engaged with yet another round of Iron Banner on April 13, providing a fantastic opportunity to get your hands-on some top-tier endgame loot before the Guardian Games kick-off a few days later. That's right, on April 20 the Guardian Games annual event will return, and while we're currently lacking the finer details, we can expect some exciting new loot to earn, and plenty of competition for the three classes to show their skills off, until the closing ceremony a few weeks later.

Rare is looking to make April a month to remember with the launch of the second season of Sea of Thieves set for April 15. This new season will likely bring a new Plunder Pass packed with cosmetics and items to earn, alongside some interesting new seasonal activities. Currently, as Rare is keeping information for the new season quite close to the chest, the best we can do is speculate, at least that is the case until its launch date next week.

Next week, Pokémon Go is once again bringing a new event for trainers to get excited for. Rivals' Week celebrates the rivalries between Pokémon and will provide the chance to catch a whole range of exciting Pokémon in-game. From Therian Forme Landorus, who is available to grab in five-star Raids, to the debuting Skrelp and Clauncher, there's plenty to do when Rival's Week kicks off on April 13, and runs until April 18.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced

The next-gen upgrades for The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced has finally been detailed, and it's bringing a 60fps Performance Mode, better visuals, faster loading times, and even a Fidelity Mode that prioritises resolution over frame rate - but we're expected to hear more about that in the future. ESO: Console Enhanced is available as a free update to anyone who owned the PS4/Xbox One game (assuming you stay in the same console family), and it's looking to land on June 8.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection recently kicked off its sixth season, bringing a new battle pass packed with cosmetics to earn, alongside a bunch of fresh seasonal challenges for you to earn three unique rewards from. Officially launching yesterday, April 7, this new update is free to all Halo: MCC players on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series, although the battle pass does feature a paid premium track, as the way to earn the most exciting gear.

As there are plenty of live service games out there, many of which will see more updates and content launches as the weeks roll along, be sure to check back in two weeks when we once again give you the rundown on the biggest happenings in the live service world.