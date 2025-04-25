"Live service has made the industry more complicated"

HQ

Our society always wants more and more, we constantly expect new content from our favourite products. And that can be extrapolated to all areas of today. If we focus on video games, the closest thing to that are games as a service, which constantly feed us with content so that we can't let it escape us. This is what we were able to talk with Artem Shein, product manager at Strikerz Inc. at DevGAMM in Gdańsk, an event backed by InvestGDA.

"Nowadays we try to entertain with fast content, so users like to consume faster than we can produce," explained Artem. "Studios need to produce tons of content, create a lot of events, like battle passes, to have a lot of content to sell or offer to the user.

This has been accentuated in the last decade, as the rise of video games and events such as the pandemic have led to an increased demand for content. "The live service has made the industry because you need more people to produce the content and you need to find a way to optimise the production."

Though these difficulties have been joined by a new ally in the last two years. "Maybe AI will help us do that because it's not something that will kill the industry or the functions that actually produce the content, but this is a tool that can do it faster."

In addition, we asked him about a possible games-as-a-service 'bubble' and the state of it. "I don't think it's a bubble, when we look at the games with the most users we see that 60% are still playing titles as a service from before 2019. The market is getting more and more saturated and it's a bit difficult to compete with each other."

We leave you the full interview with local subtitles below in case you want to know more about the state of games as a service.