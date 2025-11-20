Power being restored after blackout hits Paris

HQ

Electricity operators in Paris are restoring power after a technical fault at a substation in Issy-les-Moulineaux left around 170,000 homes without electricity early this morning.

The outage, reported at 5:38am British time (6:38am French time), halted several metro and suburban train lines as parts of the capital and its surrounding areas went dark.

RTE, which oversees France's high-voltage transmission network, said that 112,000 homes were reconnected within five minutes, with teams deployed immediately to stabilise the grid.

By 6:50am (7:50am French time), around 2,600 homes remained without power, with restoration efforts continuing. This is a developing news story...