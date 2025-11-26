🔴 LIVE: Massive fire engulfs Hong Kong residential towers

HQ

A major fire has swept through several high-rise buildings in the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district, leaving at least four people dead and several others trapped on Wednesday. Emergency crews are struggling to contain the blaze as thick grey smoke continues to pour from the 31-storey towers.

Local broadcaster RTHK reported that two people are in critical condition with severe burns, and some firefighters have also been injured while battling the flames. Witnesses described scenes of shock as residents and bystanders watched from an overhead walkway, while dozens of fire engines and ambulances filled the area below.

The fire was first reported at 2:51 p.m. and raised to a No. 4 alarm (Hong Kong's second-highest level) just over 40 minutes later. The complex houses nearly 2,000 units, with several towers covered in bamboo scaffolding, a construction method still widely used in the city. Authorities have closed a section of Tai Po Road, one of Hong Kong's main highways, and diverted bus routes as operations continue. Below, you can watch it live.

This is a developing news story...