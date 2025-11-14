🔴 LIVE: French police take down knifeman "threatening to slit people's throats" at Paris train station

HQ

A knife-wielding man was shot by police at Paris' Montparnasse station on Friday after allegedly "threatening to slit people's throats", according to French prosecutors (via Reuters).

The suspect, known to authorities for domestic violence, was about to be arrested as he stepped off a TGV train. Local reports say he attempted to stab himself in the throat when officers intervened, prompting police to open fire, and he sustained serious leg injuries.

A second person was shot in the foot during the operation, according to Actu17. Authorities established a security perimeter and partially evacuated the train station as soldiers from Operation Sentinelle and police secured the area.

Prosecutors said early information indicates the man brandished a knife and a police officer fired to stop him. The suspect reportedly injured himself afterward. The incident comes days after France was shaken by a car-ramming attack that left around ten people injured.

On X: "Completely locked-down sector at station #montparnasse: a man who threatened to slit the throats of his son and his wife at their home boarded a train connecting Rennes to Paris. Upon arriving at Gare Montparnasse, he was subdued by police officers. The suspect, armed with a knife, was hit by several bullets from the officers."

This is a developing news story...