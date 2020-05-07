LIVE

The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle

Live an eco-friendly life in the next The Sims 4 expansion

The Sims 4 just had its latest expansion's trailer drop and it gives you the option to move into a fancy shipping container.

Maxis' extremely popular, long-running life-simulation series The Sims is still alive and kicking and the fourth instalment in the series just had its latest expansion, The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle, shown in a new trailer. As per usual when it comes to The Sims expansions, the expansion brings loads of new ways of life in the vast simulation and this time, it's all about being self-sufficient. Live in a shipping container, built eco-friendly power solutions, recycle all your trash, dumpster dive and pour and steep your own candles as you live out your eco-friendly dreams.

The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle is set to release on June 5 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

