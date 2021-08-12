Live action The Powerpuff Girls has lost its Blossom

HQ

As avid fans of Cartoon Network, we've been following the live action The Powerpuff Girls TV show ever since it was first revealed back in August 2020. The last time we reported on the show, the Powerpuff Girls themselves had been cast, with Chloe Bennet playing Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup, and the three were filming a pilot season for the show.

However, that season has since been redeveloped, with orders from production company The CW to reshoot the season instead. This decision has unfortunately caused scheduling conflicts with Bennet, and after talks with The CW, the actress has stepped down from the role and will not play Blossom in the series when it does eventually start filming again.

There hasn't been an announcement about who will fill the role. Variety, who reported on the story, mentioned that casting for the third Powerpuff Girl will begin in the fall. It was also noted that The CW is currently working with the other cast in the hopes of seeing all return when the show does restart filming.