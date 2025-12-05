Live-action series Spider-Noir is coming to Prime Video in 2026

HQ

We're expecting to see more from the upcoming live-action series Spider-Noir soon, with this being a show that spins off the character performed by Nicolas Cage in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and sees him take a more human form for a standalone adventure.

For the time being, a worthwhile update about the project has been shared by the streaming giant, with this adding that Spider-Noir will officially premiere in 2026 on Prime Video and in two different styles.

Fans will be able to watch a black and white version that builds on the atmospheric way the character is presented in Into the Spider-Verse, or instead for a more typical colour variant as well. Regardless of which way you watch the show, the extra bits of information worthy of note includes the posters below and the confirmation that Cage will be playing a private investigator character known as Ben Reilly (the Scarlet Spider in many comics), or Spider-Noir when the mask is on...