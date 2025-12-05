Live-action Power Rangers reboot confirmed with Percy Jackson showrunner at the helm

HQ

Clearly Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been a huge success story for Disney+, as not only did the show quickly get greenlit for a second season that debuts as of next week, but the people behind it are now being tapped and tasked to bring back an iconic and beloved children's series.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that a live-action Power Rangers reboot is on the cards, and that Percy Jackson showrunners Dan Shotz and Jonathan E. Steinberg would be the folks in charge of seeing it developed. It turns out this rumour is spot on and accurate.

Movieweb confirms as much, as during an appearance at the Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 blue carpet premiere event, they specifically asked Shotz for an answer to these rumours, to which he simply replied: "The rumour is true."

Shotz was then pressed for further information about the project and whether or not it would be a continuation of the existing stories or a complete reboot, to which he explained:

"(Laughs) You are asking questions that you know I can't answer. Let's just say we very much hope to bring that story to life, so that's all I can say at this point."

What we do seem to know is that the show will be coming to Disney+ eventually, further setting the streamer up as the one to pick if you have young folk to entertain (or nostalgic fanatics...).