Live-action Masters of the Universe film has cast its Suzie, Ram-Man, and Hussein

We've been routinely reporting on the upcoming live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe film that Amazon MGM Studios is currently working on. The film will see Nicholas Galitzine appearing as He-Man, while Camila Mendes stars as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, and countless others too. Now we have three more cast members to add to this equation.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sasheer Zamata has joined the film as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, and Christian Vunipola too as Hussein. This means we can expect even more fan-favourite characters to appear when the film makes its arrival.

As per when this take on Masters of the Universe will debut, the film is expected to premiere on June 5, 2026, but with casting additions still being added, we'll have to see if it manages to make this date or if instead it targets a different premiere window.