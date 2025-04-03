Live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2 confirmed for 2027

Universal seems to really believe in the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, as it has already confirmed a sequel, set to release on the 11th of June, 2027.

The news was confirmed by Universal at CinemaCon (via The Hollywood Reporter). It'll release just two years after the first live-action How to Train Your Dragon, which hits our screens on the 13th of June this year.

Retelling the adaptation of the original novels by Cressida Cowell, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon appears to take much more influence from the animated DreamWorks films than the books themselves, which means we can probably expect the second live-action flick to follow a similar story. 2014's How to Train Your Dragon 2 saw Hiccup have to stop an evil villain from controlling an army of dragons, which for the live-action version probably means a lot more CGI spent on dragons.