Live-action He-Man and the Masters of the Universe movie might come to Amazon Studios

HQ

A live-action He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was supposed to appear on Netflix. Unfortunately, the company decided to abandon that film adaptation. However, Amazon MGM Studios has been in talks with the rights holders to create their own version, as per Geek Tyrant. Kyle Allen will still play the role of He-Man. Director Aaron Nee said the following:

"It's a wild, crazy property, and we wanted to keep it wild and crazy. Like, you had just wacky characters, but what we also wanted to keep is that, what it was to experience those toys and those cartoons as kids. Whereas kids, we took it completely seriously, and trying to tap into, what was it that it was making us feel then? That empowerment that made us feel, and that sort of wide-eyed wonder of the incredible things that can happen, and the incredible worlds that you can encounter. And so we want that wildness, but also the sort of reverence and love of it, that we saw it with through the filter of our child eyes."

It is currently unclear whether the deal will go through. However, there is hope despite the fact that Netflix chose to end work on the screen adaptation. Amazon MGM Studios has important work to do if it is to fulfil all the promises and hopes for the project.