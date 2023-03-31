Live A Live is coming to PlayStation and PC next month

HQ

Last year, Square Enix launched the remake of Live A Live, and did so as exclusively a Nintendo Switch title. But, now that we're well into 2023, the Japanese publisher is ready to expand the reach of the game, as it has now revealed that the title will also be coming to PC and PlayStation 4 & 5 consoles next month.

As made clear in a new trailer, we're told that Live A Live will be debuting on the new platforms on April 27, and ahead of it debuting, a demo has already been made available on both platforms, allowing players to jump in and get a teaser of the game before potentially purchasing it.

And speaking about actually spending some pennies on Live A Live on PC and PlayStation, Square Enix is currently offering a 20% discount for anyone who picks up the game before launch on PlayStation, and a the same discount for anyone who picks up the game before May 11 on Steam.