Liv Tyler is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Just recently, we reported on the news that Captain America: New World Order has officially started filming. Well, following up to that, it has now been revealed that the movie is expanding its cast by bringing back a true Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran.

The individual we are talking about is of course, Robert Down... no, no, not this time. They are a Phase 1 veteran like the former Iron Man star however, as The Incredible Hulk's Liv Tyler is picking back up where she left off as Betty Ross in the 2008 film to star in 2024's Captain America film.

Tyler's Ross is the daughter of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross who was previously portrayed by the late William Hurt, and will now be played by Harrison Ford. Since the last time Tyler starred in this role Edward Norton played Bruce Banner/Hulk, things will definitely look very different in this Phase 5 film, which also stars Anthony Mackie as the new Cap'.

Captain America: New World Order is currently set to premiere on May 3, 2024.

Liv Tyler in The Lord of the Rings.

