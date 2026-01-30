Liv Morgan thinks she should be the cover superstar of WWE 2K26

This week, there was an extensive roundtable presentation of the latest installment of the WWE series, WWE 2K26 to be precise, an event that Liv Morgan decided to get mixed up in, in true wrestling fashion. She wasn't entirely happy with the covers for this year's WWE 2K26 and therefore had her own suggestion, which you can check out below.

HQ

What do you think? Which wrestler would you like to see on the cover of next year's inevitable WWE 2K27? Is it perhaps a legend who has passed away, a current star, or is it simply time for Liv Morgan?