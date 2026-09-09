LIV Golf files for bankruptcy, some players are still owed millions in prize money

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LIV Golf is in deep trouble: the private golf league created to compete with the official PGA Tour, that attracted many high-profile golfers when it was first held in 2022, has filed for bankruptcy protection in a New Jersey court, which means that it temporarily pauses its debt, which rises to more than $500 million.

LIV Golf's managers are trying to restructure the golf league and return in 2027 (even if it's with a much shorter and stripped-down version of the league) with new investor, BC Partners. Everything was running smooth until the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in Saudi Arabia, their main investors, decided to stop funding it, because they intend to change their investment strategy.

Chapter 11 filing reveals that, from the liabilities ranging between $500m and $1bn, LIV Golf owes at least $45 million to current and former players. The largest sum is owed to three-time LIV Golf champion Jon Rahm, $7.5m; other players are also owed money including Bryson DeChambeau ($5.7m), Dustin Johnson ($5.5m), and Cameron Smith ($4.8m), as reported by BBC Sport.

And because the company is in bankruptcy, the contracts with the players are no longer valid and they are free to move away from the competition and return to the PGA (risking sanctions by the PGA if they do it for leaving in the first place), although some players, including Rahm, maybe expecting this would happen, had already signed a "truce" with the PGA European Tour.