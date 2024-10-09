LittleBigPlanet 3 being delisted after ten years on sale

HQ

LittleBigPlanet 3 is going to be delisted from the PlayStation Store on October 31. A message posted on the official LittleBigPlanet Twitter account (most recently used to promote spin-off Sackboy: A Big Adventure) confirmed it.

"After 10 years of playing, creating, and sharing content in LittleBigPlanet 3, the game and our entire range of LittleBigPlanet DLC will be removed from the PlayStation Store on October 31st, 2024", they said.

If you currently own the game (or buy it before the deadline) you will still be able to access it, including all of the content. But don't expect it to find it on PS Plus, as it is also being removed from the service. The servers were already shut down earlier this year.

Media Molecule says goodbye to LittleBigPlanet franchise

LittleBigPlanet was one of Sony's few family-friendly first party IPs. And we mean 'was', as Media Molecule's message following the announcement make it seem that the franchise is gone for good.

"LittleBigPlanet shaped us as a studio & remains an important part of who we are. We are & always will be forever grateful for it & the incredible community it has inspired."

LittleBigPlanet 3 was released November 2014 for PS3 and PS4, and was the final game in the series. 2020 saw the release of Sackboy: A Big Adventure as a PS5 launc-titles aimed at families and kids, developed by Sumo Digital.

Media Molecule had worked on Dreams, a more advanced creation tool, but that game also has been left back and since September 2023 it did not receive any updates. It will remain on sale, but seeing what happened to Little Big Planet 3, probably not forever...