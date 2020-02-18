Cookies

Little Town Hero to get physical release for PS4

The dreamy Game Freak-developed adventure Little Town Hero is headed for PlayStation 4 with Little Town Hero - Big Idea Edition.

Those looking for a physical version of the charming RPG adventure from Game Freak, Little Town Hero, may want to put June 2 down in their calendars as the game will then release physically on PlayStation 4.

The Big Idea Edition, which is the only physical version available, will come with an art book, a poster, a lapel pin set and the game's soundtrack on CD. Along with the release of the physical edition, the game will also be getting updated with an Easy Mode, which lowers attack and defence values of enemy Dazzits and lowers the chance of enemies getting special effects added.

Are you excited for Big Idea Edition?

