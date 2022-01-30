Little Orpheus is coming to PC and consoles

HQ

Little Orpheus, a side-scrolling adventure developed by The Chinese Room, was released on iOS via the Apple Arcade back in June 2020. Now, it seems to be about time for the title to conquer more platforms.

In a press release we just received, it has been revealed that Little Orpheus will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch on 1 March 2022. We've also been told that this new definitive edition has been rebuilt and remastered for the big screen with hi-res textures, new moves, new animations, and enhanced graphics and effects. Furthermore, it also features the bonus ninth episode "A Rush of Onion to the Head" and the "Lost Recordings" mode from the original game.

"Bringing such a beloved, award winning and acclaimed title to our PC and Console fans is something Secret Mode are super-excited to be involved in," said James Schall, Director of Publishing at Secret Mode. "Incredible craft and ingenuity of storytelling is the DNA of The Chinese Room. We can't wait to hear and read what players think!"

If you decide to pre-order or purchase the game on Steam in the first two weeks of launch, you'll also get the Ivor-award nominated soundtrack by BAFTA-winning composer Jessica Curry and Jim Fowler as free gift. Sounds neat.

For more information, check the official website via this link.