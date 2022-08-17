Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Little Orpheus

Little Orpheus hopes to not offend anyone when it launches in September

The PC and console versions are finally ready to go after being delayed due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

HQ

The Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture developers at The Chinese Room decided to delay the PC and console versions of Little Orpheus at the eleventh hour back in March because they feared the game's Soviet setting would be too much for some because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. That will apparently not be a problem anymore.

Because the publishers at Secret Mode have given us a new trailer revealing that Little Orpheus will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on September 13. We're told they've gone through every minor detail in the game, and come to the conclusion that it shouldn't offend anyone, which means no alterations have been made the last five months.

HQ
Little Orpheus

