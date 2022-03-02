Little Orpheus for PC and consoles has been delayed indefinitely

HQ

So, if you still remember, back in late January we reported that the side-scrolling adventure Little Orpheus was coming to PC and consoles on 1 March 2022. Yesterday, if you check the calendar. Well...that didn't happen. This, apparently, has something to do with the recent worldwide incident of Russia invading Ukraine.

As you probably know, The story of Little Orpheus is set in 1962, with its protagonist being a Soviet cosmonaut exploring the centre of the earth. In the game's description, "atomic bomb" was also mentioned, which, along with the whole background setting, might be a bit upsetting to some.

Knowing that war and all the negative emotions it brings is the least thing everyone wants, and now it's just such a difficult time with so many Ukrainian civilians are suffering because of the invasion of Russia, developer The Chinese Room and publisher Secret Mode thus made up a decision to push back the PC and console launch for Little Orpheus.

Via Twitter, publisher Secret Mode shared a message, stating:

"In light of recent world events, today's PC and console launch for Little Orpheus will be delayed.

While Little Orpheus was originally released on Apple Arcade in June 2020 and does not directly reference recent world events, we recognize some of the game's themes and content may be upsetting to players at the time.

We thank you for your understanding and will share information at a later point."