Little Nightmares studio's new game called Reanimal has been unveiled with a first trailer

The Swedish game studio Tarsier gave us the cozy creepy Little Nightmares 1 and 2 and their next game looks to follow in similar footsteps. Reanimal looks to offer much the same kind of creepy journey and escape from all sorts of strange characters in eerie surroundings.

No information on release date is available yet but the game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC and a first trailer is available below.