Little Nightmares studio's new game called Reanimal has been unveiled with a first trailer

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The Swedish game studio Tarsier gave us the cozy creepy Little Nightmares 1 and 2 and their next game looks to follow in similar footsteps. Reanimal looks to offer much the same kind of creepy journey and escape from all sorts of strange characters in eerie surroundings.
No information on release date is available yet but the game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC and a first trailer is available below.