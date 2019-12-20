Little Nightmares studio Tarsier acquired by Embracer Group

Tarsier Studios is known for its horror title Little Nightmares, and now GamesIndustry.biz reports that the Swedish developer has been acquired by the Embracer Group, the company that owns THQ Nordic, Koch Media, and more.

This group was previously called THQ Nordic AB, and the acquisition reportedly cost them SEK 99 million, including SEK 88 million ($9.34 million USD) in cash, with SEK 11 million ($1.17 million) in new B-shares.

There's also a conditional earn-out in place as well, which can be paid over a decade to "certain sellers who will remain with Tarsier."

All employees will stay at the studio with this move, although Embracer now owns all the IP, except for Little Nightmares (which is with Bandai Namco) and Stretchers (with Nintendo). VR puzzler Statik, however, is Embracer's.

Tarsier will "remain autonomous" in the subgroup Goobye Kansas Game Invest, and will be working on brand new IPs after it's completed current projects like Little Nightmares 2.

Is this a good grab for Embracer?

