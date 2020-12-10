Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Little Nightmares 2

Little Nightmares II Wilderness demo is available on Steam now

You can also pre-order the digital versions now if you'd like to.

Ever since we tried Little Nightmares 2, we have been looking forward to its release this coming February. You can readall the reasons whywe are excited and can't wait to play the full edition, and what's even better is, now you can get some hands-on time yourself, too!

Announced via the official Twitter account, The Little Nightmares II Wilderness demo and digital pre-orders are available now on Steam:

"Play as Mono and begin your journey towards the Signal Tower by making your way through an eerie forest. If you make it to the shack, you'll have a chance to free Six and work together to escape the Hunter."

If you tend to play on consoles, worry not, the demo will be released to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in early 2021 as well, but more information will be offered soon, said the team.

Little Nightmares II is scheduled to launch on February 11, 2021. Feel free to let us know your thoughts after trying the Wilderness demo.

