Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Little Nightmares

Little Nightmares hits Stadia next week

Tarsier Studios delightfully unsettling platform-adventure Little Nightmares is set to release on Stadia next week.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Tarsier Studio's spooky platform-adventure Little Nightmares did an exceptional job at having players relive their childhood fears while keeping its core as an adorable platform experience and starting June 1, Stadia owners can grab a copy of the game. The announcement was made on the official Little Nightmares Twitter account, which stated; "It's a whole new way to slip into the Maw at a moment's notice. On June 1st, the original #LittleNightmares will be available on Stadia".

Tarsier Studios also added that those wanting news about the sequel Little Nightmares II will be getting more information later this summer.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Little Nightmares

Related texts

Little NightmaresScore

Little Nightmares
REVIEW. Written by Bengt Lemne

"If you're looking for a dark and troubled adventure to submerge yourself in for an evening or two, then Little Nightmares delivers."



Loading next content