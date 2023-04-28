Little Nightmares has sold over 12 million copies

HQ

Little Nightmares has sold over twelve million copies as of today, its sixth anniversary, Bandai Namco Europe has revealed.

The unique franchise now has three instalments, that being Little Nightmares, Little Nightmares II and the mobile title Very Little Nightmares. Originally released alongside developer Tarsier Studios in 2017, the IP has become loved by fans for its distinctive art style and rich storytelling.

Arnaud Muller, CEO of Bandai Namco Europe, said: "The Little Nightmares franchise has seen some great growth and success since the first episode, which was released six years ago today.

"We are proud of the work accomplished by the teams at Bandai Namco Europe along with Tarsier Studios, Engine Software and Supermassive Games to make great games while at the same time expanding the franchise to more media."

Lucas Roussel, Publishing Director and Little Nightmares Executive Producer at Bandai Namco Europe, added: "Seeing the community growing over the years has been a blessing.

"When we started Little Nightmares, we thought that we really had something special, but we are still amazed every day by our fans' commitment to the franchise.

"We can't thank them enough for their dedication and we are continuing to work on what's next for the franchise."