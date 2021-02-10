Little Nightmares has now topped 3 million sales

You're watching Advertisements

With Little Nightmares 2 set to release tomorrow, Bandai Namco and Tarsier Studios have rolled out a new launch trailer and have also provided updated sales figures for its predecessor.

According to the pair, the original Little Nightmares has now sold over 3 million copies as of December 31, 2020. It was previously reported that the game had hit 2 million sales in May 2020, so this represents an increase of over a million in just seven months. In addition to this figure, a further one million have reportedly tried the game. This is likely from when it appeared on Games With Gold or when it was offered for free on its publisher's website.

A statement from Bandai Namco reads: "We are also proud to announce that Little Nightmares has reached three million units sold worldwide (as of 12/31/2020), showcasing the long tail success of the first episode which continues to perform well more than three years after its initial release. Another million players have opted in to try the first game since that date, meaning over four million people have set their first steps in the world of Little Nightmares."

The new launch trailer for the game can be watched in the video above. You can also check out our brand new review of Little Nightmares II here.

