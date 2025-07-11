Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition is an updated version of the first Little Nightmares, which was released back in 2017. This Enhanced Edition will not be officially released until October 10, 2025, but because you can access it now if you pre-order the upcoming Little Nightmares III, we have taken a closer look at the game.

Little Nightmares was originally developed by Swedish Tarsier Studios, and it is a small 2.5D puzzle-platformer with grotesque horror elements. It's not directly scary, but rather unsettling, and it thrives on its excellent design and intense atmosphere, not unlike Inside from Danish Playdead.

Let's start by looking at what this Enhanced Edition offers compared to the original from 2017. In terms of content, it's exactly the same game, but the technical side has been significantly updated. The visuals have been greatly improved and now feature ray-traced reflections, improved water effects, more particles, and volumetric lighting. There are now also two different graphics settings: "Beauty" (4K/30fps) and "Performance" (60fps).

Little Nightmares was already a really beautiful game in 2017, but the new updates bring slightly sharper graphics, with clearer contrasts, more beautiful colours, and some clearly better lighting effects. Little Nightmares is really striking in its own grim way. We'll come back to that a little later.

As mentioned above, the content of the game is the same as in the original, so you once again play as Six, a little girl with bare feet and a yellow raincoat, "armed" only with a lighter. You find yourself in The Maw, a place that is not described in detail in the game, but it resembles a bizarre and horrifying floating holiday resort for the extremely rich, vulgar, and powerful elite.

You are thrown straight into the hardships of trying to escape The Maw, and you have to interpret what is happening in front of you yourself. The game's narrative unfolds without a single word, and it works brilliantly, where in this case, the silence is far more effective than a narrator's voice. You have to sneak around, solve puzzles, climb, pull levers, and so on, and it's all part of trial and error. You know how it is. But most importantly, you have to avoid The Maw's terrifying and grotesque monsters.

Something that helps to heighten the tension in Little Nightmares is clearly the fact that you are just a little girl and therefore a very vulnerable character (at least, that is your initial assumption). Therefore, the various monsters must be avoided by, for example, hiding, distracting them, using diversion tactics, and the like. These monsters are simply fabulously designed, and particularly noteworthy is the janitor with a blindfold, unusually long arms, and the ability to smell Six when she approaches. Another highlight is the overweight and very violent chef twins, who definitely don't like children in the kitchen.

Eight years after its original release, Little Nightmares still holds up. The updated visuals just make it even better, and the beautiful lighting, dark shadows, and dramatic camera angles further highlight how excellently the visuals are designed. It's beautiful, freaky, and a little scary at the same time. The sound is also excellent, and although the motto "less is more" applies here too, the sound is very atmospheric and helps to build the intense mood of the game. Sometimes the only thing you can hear is the floor creaking a little and Six's bare toes "clapping" against the cold metal floor.

There is something that works in the contrast between the small, fragile girl in bare feet and the cold, metallic, dark world and the grotesque creatures. The game tells the story of a vulnerable and fragile little creature who has to survive in a world that is only out to kill, and it's all told without a single word. This kind of thing is timeless, which is why Little Nightmares still holds up.

We can't wait to see how Supermassive continues the series in Little Nightmares III later this year, or how the original creators from Tarsier Studios might develop the formula in their upcoming game Reanimal. But until then, Little Nightmare Enhanced Edition is the best place to start the series, and if you don't plan on pre-ordering Little Nightmares III, this Enhanced Edition will be available for purchase separately on October 10 when Little Nightmares III is released.