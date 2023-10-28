Little Nightmares 3 shows 18 minutes of gameplay

HQ

Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco did understandably not reveal much about the game when Little Nightmares 3 was unveiled in the Gamescom Opening Night Live show back in August. The two first mainline games from Tarsier were filled with mystery they didn't want to show much of in trailers, so it seemed like this first entry from the Until Dawn developers were going to follow the same marketing strategy. Until now.

We've received an 18-minute gameplay video from Little Nightmares 3 showing how the game will follow it the footsteps of its predecessors, while also introducing new mechanics and types of puzzles by focusing even more on having an AI or player controlled character with us at all times. Low and Alone have their own unique abilities that work perfectly well together in many cases, so it'll be interesting to see if the later parts of the game introduce other imaginative ways of using them.