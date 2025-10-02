Little Nightmares 3 shown in new moody trailer

HQ

It's now officially Halloween month. There may still be a few weeks to go before it's officially the big day, but we all know that cinemas will be filled with horror movies, pumpkin spice lattes will dominate coffee shops, and pumpkins will pop up all over our gaming worlds. What's more, there are plenty of horror-inspired games to look forward to.

Like Little Nightmares 3, for example. A new trailer has now been released, inspired by an Edgar Allen Poe poem called Alone. It offers plenty of gameplay in ghostly surroundings, where we also get to check out some co-op aspects of the adventure.

The game will be released on October 10 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox - and there is actually a playable demo out now if you want to try it out in advance.