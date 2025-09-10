Little Nightmares 3 Preview: Supermassive channels Tarsier in this cosy horror threequel

HQ

October, apparently the month of horror, is approaching, and we have a few scary stories to look forward to, including the third chapter in the Little Nightmares series. Bandai Namco invited us to play a bit of the new title at Astralis Nexus next to Tivoli in Copenhagen. It was no coincidence that the part we got to try takes place in an amusement park, albeit a not-so-cosy one.

Little Nightmares 3 is the first game in the series not developed by Tarsier Studios in Malmö. Instead, Supermassive Games is at the helm, and the big question is whether the third chapter can live up to the reputation of its predecessors. The horror genre is not unfamiliar to Supermassive; after all, they have a whole series of horror games in, among others, The Dark Pictures Anthology series, but their approach is significantly different from Little Nightmares. During the two hours we had with the game, however, it quickly became clear that the series' reputation seems to be in good hands and its identity is intact.

As in the previous games, you play as children in Little Nightmares 3. In the second game, you had a friend tag along, and you do so in the third game as well. The difference is that another player can take control of the little boy Low, while you play as Alone, a little girl in a boiler suit, pigtails, and a mask. The entire game can be played in co-op, but if you prefer to play alone, the game takes over and controls Low. We didn't get the opportunity to test how good the artificial intelligence is if you want to play alone, so we'll have to wait for an answer to that, but on the other hand, it was an excellent experience to play with someone else.

The bit we got to try was a good two hours long and takes place around the middle of the game. Here, the two children find themselves in a gloomy but still functioning amusement park. The atmosphere is spot on, and if you were nervous about whether Supermassive would be able to capture the same mood as Tarsier, you can rest assured. From what we saw, it seems that they can. Perhaps a little too well, as the game has not taken any surprising new directions. Apart from the introduction of co-op, it looks like it will be the Little Nightmares we know, but that's how we like it, so there's no great need for innovation.

The introduction of co-op in a game is not always a good thing, but Little Nightmares is ideal for this addition, and it worked really well in the demo. I played with a Finnish colleague, and we both agreed that we immediately had more fun than in Little Nightmares 2. Together, we had to find our way through this haunted amusement park with a good mix of puzzles. We had to work together, and both players had to be active and do their part to find a solution. The construction of the puzzles meant that one player couldn't just carry the other. The amusement park itself is atmospheric and eerie, but in that slightly cosy way that provides the unique contrast that defines Little Nightmares. The children seem so sweet and innocent that it awakens a strong caring instinct, and the eeriness comes largely from this aspect. There are jump scares, but nothing violent. On the other hand, it's very creepy to have to sneak past a sleeping creature that will devour the children if you wake it up.

As something new, the two children have weapons. Low has a bow, and Alone has a wrench. However, this does not mean that the game will focus on combat. In the demo, we had to flee far more often than we had to fight, and if we were forced into combat, it required cooperation and coordination. In one section, Low had to shoot the heads off some dolls, after which Alone had to crush them by hammering them with the wrench. For this to succeed, one had to lure the doll to chase them, while the other had to be able to hit it with the bow. Once the head was shot off, the doll's attention shifted, and the other had to smash the head before Low was caught. In general, this is a good illustration of how co-op works in the game. You have to talk and work together both under stress and when faced with more difficult challenges, such as opening a door.

Upon release, Bandai Namco announced that they will also be releasing a friend pass, similar to the one we know from Hazelight's games, most recently Split Fiction. This means that you can play with a friend without having to persuade them to buy the game first. This is a very positive thing, as it seems that Little Nightmares 3's strength lies precisely in being able to play with a friend. As mentioned, we weren't allowed to try out what it's like to play with AI, and Little Nightmares 2 shows that it can work well, but I think you'll miss having someone to talk to along the way. Unfortunately, the friend pass does not work across platforms, as cross-platform is not supported at all, and you cannot play local co-op either.

Two hours in the company of Little Nightmares 3 was not much, but it was enough to show that fans have something to look forward to. The atmosphere and style are spot on. The introduction of new features is subtle, but they are there, and above all, co-op seems to work really well. If the whole game can keep up with the demo, there's a good chance that Little Nightmares 3 should be your cosy horror game for October.