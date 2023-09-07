Little Nightmares 3 Impressions: Bandai Namco's little yet Supermassive surprise at Gamescom

There were rumours about a potential third entry into the million-selling 2.5D thriller platforming series Little Nightmares, a move that was more than expected given the great reception the two first games by Tarsier Studios got in 2017 and 2021 respectively. So little surprise there is in the fact that a third game on its way. The more shocking twist here comes in the form of the project's studio and approach. Bandai Namco did not put its original Swedish creators in charge, but British Supermassive Games in their stead. And no longer is it a solo adventure, as it's now been designed as a co-op title first and foremost.

Of course Supermassive aren't new to the series nor the genre. They actually ported LN2 to both the current gen and the ill-fated Stadia in its Enhanced Edition, and obviously are pretty well known for their cinematic approach at horror games with Until Dawn or the Dark Pictures anthology. So my first thought was: oh, it'll be interesting as a new take for both the franchise and for a studio that traditionally portrayed horror in a very different way.

But worry not, fans of the originals, as this will still be a 2.5D puzzle platformer full of thrilling moments, creepy scenarios, and tense chase sequences. Besides naturally, by the looks of it, huge enemies making you feel even tinier.

HQ

The reveal trailer shows more environments and mechanics, but the gameplay section we got to witness was focused on a single sand-covered area that already felt quite fresh compared to the originals. Together with the difference in the environment, the portion was meant to showcase the new protagonists in co-op action.

This is an ad:

Speaking of the former, the dusty place was the Necropolis, a level the pair had to escape from as seemingly one of their nightmaers, and part of the overarching Nowhere world. Empty and desert-like at first amidst a sandstorm, it soon presents the characters with an enormous wall similar to those of the pyramids. And once they sneak inside, it's a mixture between a sandy haunted village and a clockwork area where multiple windmils, cogs and mechanisms work in harmony. In the devs' words, "a city of eternal energy and certain death (...) used to be inhabited by the Dwellers, now is a ghost town".

In terms of the characters themselves, we'll play as Low and Alone, the children trapped within the Spiral, "a cluster of disturbing places", which pretty much are dystopian lands built upon screwed up delusions. They have to work together cooperatively to flee "from a greater threat lurking in the shadows".

Low wears a bird mask and a blue cape, and uses his bow to cut ropes or shoot down enemies. Alone wears a pilot helmet and a green jumpsuit, and uses her wrench to break walls... or to finish the flying enemies Low has previously taken down. This is just an example of the co-op actions you would've come to expect, including pressing tiles, moving crates, pulling planks, using ziplines, jumping together on a hatch, or holding something while the other character performs a different action.

This is an ad:

The puzzles seemed simple and straightforward in what seemed like an early level, but how inventive they become as the story progresses will for sure define the quality of the final product given how trendy co-op adventures became as of late.

In terms of the creepyness it looks like it takes a different flavour too. In this area we'll get disgusting flying insects, mummyfied breakable statues and, above all, the constant presence of the Monster Baby, a huge toddler threatening the couple from the background with her huge arms and the inquisitive sight of her lamp-powered right eye. This triggered new stealth and scripted sequences in the Catacombs, with the two taking good additional care not to be spotted. As a nice touch, in one of the latter parts they used old umbrellas as makeshift soaring devices, taking advantage of air currents to avoid harm.

Interestingly enough, the demo ended with the kids waking up in their beds, just not happily safe at home, but in a horrid asylum-like place as black smoke closed in around them. Was it all a not-so-little nightmare after all? Does it go on in their real world?

As said above the 2-player puzzles will make or break the whole experience, more so when you keep in mind that it's not mandatory to play co-op such as in say It Takes Two, as an AI version of the second player will accompany you if you choose to play solo. Other than this, we'll keep an eye on the for now naturally early animation, while physics and lighting looked good already.

I've now also learned even more about the game and interviewed its developers at Gamescom, an interview you can find in full below, so stay tuned to Gamereactor for additional details on Little Nightmares 3, which will release on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in 2024.