Little Nightmares 3 has been delayed to 2025

Tarsier Studios started the Little Nightmares series and developed the two first games - but they didn't own the franchise and when Embracer Group bought the studio in 2019, they finished the development of Little Nightmares 2 and left the series.

Supermassive Games received the honour of continuing the Little Nightmares saga and is currently developing Little Nightmares 3, which is set for a release later this year. Or rather was. As you have already figured out from the headline, the game has been delayed until 2025, with no clarification if it will be early on - which probably means it might be until the second half.

On the official Instagram account, Supermassive Games says they want to deliver "the best experience possible for the next entry in the franchise", which means they won't be able to finish the project this year:

"Ever since the announcement of Little Nightmares III at gamescom last year, we've been thrilled to see our community buzzing with excitement and anticipation. The teams at Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Europe have been working hard towards delivering the best experience possible for the next entry in the franchise. As much as we can't wait for you to return to the Nowhere, we also want to make sure we give the game the care and love it deserves. Quality is a top priority for us, and we know you feel the same way.

For this reason, we've made the decision to shift the release of the game to 2025. We'll be sharing more about Little Nightmares III later this summer, so please bear with us and look forward to further updates. In the meantime, we'd like to thank you for your patience and ongoing support.

SLEEP TIGHT, LITTLE ONES."

As long it ends up with a good game, we really don't mind and this autumn looks absolutely stacked regardless. We look forward to hearing more about Little Nightmares 3 this summer, although we'll have to wait roughly a year to play it.