Little Nightmares 3 gets release date, with an Enhanced Edition already available for pre-orders

Little Nightmares 3 missed the Summer Game Fest, but Bandai Namco had certainly a lot to show about this popular series in a digital showcase on Tuesday night. The big announcement was the release date of Little Nightmares 3, now developed by Supermassive Games, is coming on October 10 on every platform: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Not only that, they also announced Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition, a remaster of the first game with better graphics, up to 4K and 60 FPS, new lighting effects... that is also launching on October 10, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC. If you already own the original Little Nightmares digitally, you will be able to upgrade to the Enhanced Edition for free.. except in the Nintendo platforms.

The best news is that, if you pre-order Little Nightmares 3, you can already play Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition right now and for free... only on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, excluding Switch 2 again.

Finally, Bandai Namco also revealed a new title, Little Nightmare VR: Altered Echoes. No platforms or released date were given for that title.