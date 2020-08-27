Little Nightmares 2 receives spine-chilling new trailer and will arrive February 11

You're watching Advertisements

A new trailer for Little Nightmares II made for one of the most standout moments during the Gamecom opening ceremony. Little had been shown of the game up to this point, but this all changed tonight and we were blown away and a little creeped out by what we saw.

The trailer showcased the same terrifying atmosphere that the first title was known for and appeared to hint at coop play as the protagonist was shown holding hands with another child. Crawling detached hands, neck twisting pianists, among other things, really helped to sell the horror here and can't see ourselves playing this one with the lights out!

We also learned that Little Nightmares II is set to release February 11 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Later in 2021, the title will also launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade being available to PS4 and Xbox One owners.