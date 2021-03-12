Little Nightmares 2 has now cracked 1 million sales

You're watching Advertisements

It may have only launched last month, but Little Nightmares 2 has already achieved the milestone of selling 1 million copies. The original Little Nightmares, for comparison, has sold 3 million units, but it has, of course, been available for purchase since 2017.

Herve Hoerdt, Senior Vice President Marketing, Content and Digital at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe said: "These are two important milestones for a franchise that we have nurtured and grown within BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe and would not be possible without the amazing support from the Little Nightmares community. We can't wait to share with you what's next in the Little Nightmares universe."

This second game in the Little Nightmares series follows directly after the events of the first game and it sees you fight for survival as you attempt to reach a mysterious location known as the Signal Tower. We reviewed Little Nightmares 2 when it launched last month and we said: "Little Nightmares II expands upon the DNA of its predecessor in many meaningful ways, and it's undoubtedly a superior sequel."