Little Nightmares 2 Enhanced Edition is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series

Bandai Namco has revealed that Little Nightmares 2 has been optimised for new-gen consoles. This Enhanced Edition of the game is out now and it is a free upgrade for those who have already purchased the title.

This new version includes a 4K 30fps Beauty Mode that has optimised ray-tracing and a Performance Mode that runs in 2160p and has a locked framerate of 60fps. It also features ray-traced reflections, more vivid particle effects, and the resolution of its volumetric shadows has been increased. You can check out the new trailer in the video above.

The publisher also revealed some updated sales figures for Little Nightmares 2. The game has now sold 2 million copies, which means that its sales have doubled since they were last reported this March. It appears then that the game is still selling well beyond its launch.