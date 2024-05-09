The internet's favourite animal has enjoyed a boom recently in the games industry. Titles such as Stray, the Cat Quest series, and Umbraclaw have pounced their way onto modern hardware, giving us a new way to adventure alongside our favourite feline companions. Little Kitty, Big City, the debut release from American indie developer Double Dagger Studio, is the latest title to join this growing trend, and it's out now on Switch, PC, and Xbox consoles.

In Little Kitty, Big City, you play as a curious green-eyed kitty who accidentally takes a fall from his high-rise apartment home after taking a relaxing catnap. Whilst spiralling towards the streets below, your fall is luckily broken by a crow and you find yourself lost in the unfamiliar city streets. With an empty stomach and a lack of direction, making your way back to your apartment isn't an easy task and you'll need to gain the support of many stray animals that you'll encounter whilst exploring your way around the city.

I was instantly reminded of Untitled Goose Game when playing Little Kitty, Big City on my Switch. Within the open world, you have many fun little objectives that you can complete in a checklist and many of these involve causing mischief. You can send pedestrians toppling to the ground by pawing them, you can knock plant pots and other valuables off ledges, and you can catch birds in the city streets. These objectives give you plenty of fun things to work towards in the open world, so there's always a sense of progress when having fun.

Also helping to reward exploration are shinies, which are the game's currency and can be exchanged for adorable hats that your kitty can wear. Unlike Untitled Goose Game, Little Kitty features elements of platforming, with your feline protagonist being able to spring up into the air and find hidden shinies. There are 42 cosmetics in total and they include designs inspired by items of fruit, flowers, and animals such as sharks, pandas, and rabbits.

One thing I adored about the game is that it feels like a celebration of cat culture. An emote that you can use is called 'big stretch', for example, and there is an achievement for jumping in boxes called 'if it fits I sits'. I also loved the Banjo Kazooie-style purrs and meows that replace dialogue and the many animal puns that can be found within the script. The game constantly had me smiling, and the freedom to explore and do its many quests as and when I felt like made for a relaxing experience that I could easily dive in and out of.

As I mentioned before, I played the game on Nintendo Switch, and I did notice the occasional performance hiccup. When jumping or climbing up ivy, my feline friend would occasionally clip in and out of buildings, and there was an instance where he kept glitching and jumping in and out of the same pool of water. It wasn't anything too game-breaking, but I'm hoping that Double Dagger can address these issues shortly after launch.

A few other minor criticisms I had were over the game's length and navigation. The game can be completed in 2-5 hours, which is a little on the shorter side when compared to indie games falling within the same price point. When it comes to navigation, you are given a map later on in the story to help you find your way around your fast growing surroundings. Similar to games like Elden Ring and Breath of the Wild, I wish there was a way to set waypoints off in the distance as I had to keep toggling between my map to see where I was going.

Little Kitty, Big City is a charming indie that animal lovers should not overlook. Despite occasional technical hiccups on the Switch, the game's playful objectives and whimsical atmosphere create an engaging experience. While its short length and navigation issues may deter some, its adorable cosmetics, amusing emotes, and plethora of quests ensure a heartwarming journey for players of all ages.