Little Goody Two Shoes gets a charming launch trailer

Today marks the release date for Little Goody Two Shoes, the brainchild of the Portuguese studio AstralShift, born after the success of their first title, Pocket Mirror. This horror-adventure RPG (with dating elements) follows the story of Elise, a character from their previous game, as she navigates a haunting narrative filled with puzzles and resource management.

Little Goody Two Shoes is inspired by folk legends, and the team says they have aimed to deliver something in between horror and old fairy tales in a supposedly atmospheric experience. It is set in the town of Kieferberg, where players are tasked with accompanying Elise on her quest to fulfill her desires for a life of luxury worthy of a princess. As you might expect, it won't be an easy task with enemies, suspicious villagers, and romantic interests along the way - and AstralShiftPro says your choices and deeds will matter.

The game boasts an early '90s-inspired animé art style and a mix of gameplay mechanics to keep things fresh, and is now available for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox. Check out the launch trailer below of a game that looks really interesting.