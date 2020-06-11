Little Devil Inside revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Unusual new adventure from developer Neostream, Little Devil Inside has been revealed at Sony's Future of Gaming event. The game, which is likely planned as a PS5 release title looks to be based about a small human exploring an expansive, beautiful world set inside the body of another unsuspecting human, except without all the squishy, disgusting parts.

There have been no information regarding an official release date yet or whether or not the title will be exclusive to PS5, but it is more than likely set to launch sometime during the early days of the PS5.