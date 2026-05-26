Little Big Planet developers working on a brand-new, open-world IP

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Since it ended support for its creation tool Dreams back in 2023, Media Molecule has been tight-lipped about what it has been working on. Now, we may know exactly the type of game we'll see from the Little Big Planet developer, but it won't be another Sackboy adventure.

As caught by MP1st, the CV of an artist who worked at the company since April 2025 reveals some interesting information about Media Molecule's upcoming project. It's again confirmed that this will be a brand-new IP, and we also get details about "open-world content," which hint at a much larger experience than what Media Molecule has delivered previously, with a non-linear approach to gameplay and design.

There are nods to some survival crafting elements, too, like resource gathering. Media Molecule is known for creating very creative experiences, letting players come up with their own solution or, as in the case with Dreams, develop an entire world. It'll be interesting to see if this open-world IP follows the same thinking, as it may need to in order to stand out in the world of open-world survival crafting games we live in.