Little Big Planet 3's servers have now shut down

The servers for Little Big Planet 3 have now been closed indefinitely following a temporary shutdown this January.

Within a post on the official PlayStation website, Sony confirmed that all services including access to other players' creations have gone offline. This sadly means that millions of user created levels are now inaccessible, but any content saved locally on PS4 can still be played. Users can still play the campaign and can create their own content without being able to share it online.

Are you sad to learn that Little Big Planet 3 has lost online connectivity?