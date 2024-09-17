Little Big Planet 3 will be removed from PS Plus "soon"

HQ

As with movie/TV streaming services, it's not just new games that are being added to the likes of Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, as some games - usually third-party ones - are also being removed on a regular basis.

The latter isn't a hard-and-fast rule for Sony, however, and Horizon: Zero Dawn was removed from the service in May, and last month it was announced that Horizon Forbidden West would also be removed, despite both being Sony's own titles. Now, 10 more games to be removed from PS Plus have been revealed via the Last Chance to Play tab, among which we find one more Sony classic, and these 10 are:



Dragon Quest Builders



Dragon Quest Builders 2



Dragon Quest Heroes



Dragon Quest Heroes 2



Dragon Quest XI S



Gotham Knights



Little Big Planet 3



The Evil Within



Toukiden: Kiwami



Ultra Street Fighter 4



Exactly why Little Big Planet is being removed, given that the game and franchise are fully owned by Sony is unclear. Nevertheless, if you want to play Sackboy's cosy adventure, you should take the opportunity to do so now, as it will disappear from PS Plus "soon".