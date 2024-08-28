Little Big Adventure's remake is set to arrive on PC and consoles this autumn

Younger players might be less familiar with it but Little Big Adventure was once a very influential video game that almost redefined how we tackle adventuring and puzzle solving multiple decades ago. Due to its age, many will never have played the game, which is probably why it's a good thing that the title is being remade.

Studio [2.21] is taking on the task of remaking the project as part of a game known as Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest. This updated version features improved and new visuals and graphics and even updated gameplay mechanics that intend to bring the game in line with modern expectations and styles. It even boasts a new soundtrack from the original composer.

As for the story of Little Big Adventure, we're told: "The story takes place on a planetoid with two suns, where four species lived in perfect harmony... Until the day Dr. Funfrock, a brilliant scientist, invented cloning and teleportation, gradually bringing the inhabitants under his total control.

"Playing as Twinsen, you are a model citizen who overnight becomes a fugitive pursued by Dr. Funfrock's henchmen. Throughout your journey from island to island, you must tirelessly search for the other rebels and form an underground network to end the clone occupation.

"Armed with your mysterious Magic Ball, which becomes more and more powerful as the adventure progresses, only you are capable of overturning the powers that be..."

Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest will launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch sometime this autumn, but you can see a snippet of gameplay below.