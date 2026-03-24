Lithuanian PM says the drone that crashed in the country came from Ukraine

HQ

The military drone that crashed on Monday into an ice-covered lake in Lithuania originated from Ukraine and had been targeting Russia before going off course, according to Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene. The crash occurred about 20 km (12 miles) from the border with Belarus.



Further reading: Suspected drone crashes in Lithuania near Belarus border.



"This is not a local incident; it is part of a wider security picture," Ruginiene said at a press conference. "Russian aggression against Ukraine creates additional risks for the whole region."

The incident follows previous airspace concerns: in July 2025, two drones from Belarus entered Lithuania, prompting the country to request additional NATO air defenses. Lithuanian intelligence had determined earlier this month that those earlier drones had crossed the border accidentally.