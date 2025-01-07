Lithuanian driver Rokas Baciuška wins the massive 48-hour stage in Dakar Rally

HQ

The second stage of the Dakar Rally (out of 12) was also the longest, a 967 kilometre marathon over 48 hours, a trek starting and ending in Bisha. Lithuanian driver Rokas Baciuška, who was third in the T3 class category (buggy) last year, debuted in 2025 in the major car category, and has won this prestigious stage, finishing it in 10h 54' 11''.

Baciuska, despite starting the second half of the stage 22 minutes off the lead, eventually surpassed the provisional winner Yazeed Al Rajhi by nearly three minutes, after some time readjustments. He and his codriver Oriol Mena were the champions of the stage, but the lead is still held by South African Henk Lategan, winner of the prologue.

The stage 3 has finished recently, with definitive winners still to be decided. You can check all updated rankings here.

During this race, title holder Carlos Sainz's car flipped and sustained enough damages for FIA to disqualify the car, thus ending very prematurely his chances for the title.