Lithuania warns Belarus after balloon disrupts air traffic

Lithuania has reopened its main airport and border crossings with Belarus after a night of airspace disruptions caused by smuggler balloons drifting into Vilnius.

Authorities said several balloons landed within the capital's vicinity, prompting temporary flight cancellations and border closures.

Now, Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene has warned that any repeat of such incidents would trigger an immediate border shutdown.

"If such major crossings of balloons over our border are repeated, we will react immediately and close our border with Belarus...We will make no concessions to Belarus."

The event marked the second airspace intrusion this month, adding to broader concerns over aerial disruptions across Europe in recent weeks.

